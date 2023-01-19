This 3D-printed hydraulic turbine provides energy without blades

The portable equipment is lightweight as a result of the 3D-printed bladeless hydraulic turbine. Although SETUR can be installed in industrial outflows, irrigation canals, and dams, it works best in remote and metropolitan places where energy is required, and there is a plentiful water supply for the device to be placed in.

The working principle of the SETUR

The diffusion angle of the gap between the rotor and the stator is essential in generating energy, according to the design team behind SETUR. The rotor can roll around the inner edge of the container because one tip of its stick is fastened. Due to the flow field's instability, vorticity is produced as fluid flows along the rotor, and the fluid begins to rotate.

This idea guides SETUR's construction. The globe, attached to a shaft by the handle, can fit within the box container since it is hollow enough to accommodate it. The globe of the bladeless hydraulic turbine forms a loop when it is submerged in water. The globe speeds up and produces more electricity depending on the water's current. SETUR is available as a 5kW or 500W turbine as of the time this article was published.