Hydrogels are extensively used in the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries. They are materials made of cross-linked polymers that can absorb and retain a significant amount of water or biological fluids.

Hydrogels are commonly used as a scaffold or matrix for creating cell cultures or mini-organs by scientists for drug development and delivery, such as in the case of organ-on-a-chip. By allowing scientists to recreate live organ systems, hydrogels help them to study the organ systems more reliably and remove the need for animal research.

This ever-evolving field has breakthroughs every day, and scientists have just had another one. Scientists have now successfully achieved 3D printing inside mini-organs grown inside hydrogels.