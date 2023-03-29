This hypersonic hydrogen jet takes 4 hours to fly from Europe to Australia

Companies, technology centers, and Spanish universities are all working on the project, which costs €12 million. Destinus is working with the Spanish engine company ITP Aero to build a facility to test hydrogen engines. The Spanish government grant will fund the construction of a test facility near Madrid where the air-breathing hydrogen engines will be put through their paces. A second grant project worth €15 million will pay for research into how to move things with liquid hydrogen.

Hydrogen power is the subject of a lot of research and development due to its green credentials, with the main byproducts of hydrogen combustion being heat and water. Researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne have made 3D-printed catalysts that can power five-times-the-speed-of-sound flight and cool down the extreme heat that is made when planes fly that fast. Future commercial airlines flying at those speeds could fly between London and New York in around 90 minutes.

Destinus claims that its technology will make a flight from Frankfurt to Sydney last just 4 hours, 15 minutes, and a flight from Frankfurt to Shanghai would take 2 hours, 45 minutes—eight hours shorter than the current journey. The project is part of Spain's effort to be at the front of the pack when developing and making hydrogen-based vehicles for transportation in different fields.