Watch world's largest hydrogen-powered aircraft taking flight, making history

A full-size prototype hydrogen-electric powertrain was retrofitted on the left wing of the aircraft, and it operated in tandem with a single Honeywell TPE-331 stock engine on the right, according to the release.

The latest achievement follows ZeroAvia's previous world-first milestones, such as the six-seat prototype flights of a Piper M-Class airframe in 2019 and the world's first commercial-scale six-seater hydrogen-electric powered flight in September 2020.

Today, #ZeroAvia made #aviation history. The 19-seat Dornier 228 testbed #aircraft took to the skies above England's Cotswolds with the leftside propeller powered by a #hydrogen-electric powertrain. A huge step for #zeroemission aviation. Read more: https://t.co/dqETTlmbmp pic.twitter.com/dgaCDw4Cfv — ZeroAvia (@ZeroAvia) January 19, 2023

The hydrogen-electric powertrain on board was fuelled using compressed gaseous hydrogen

The flight took off from the company's R&D facility at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire, UK, and lasted ten minutes.

According to the release, the hydrogen-electric powertrain comprises two fuel cell stacks, with lithium-ion battery packs providing peak power support during take-off and adding additional redundancy for safe testing. The hydrogen-electric powertrain on board was fuelled using compressed gaseous hydrogen produced with an on-site electrolyzer. The system's electrolyzer capacity was doubled earlier this year from its initial design for the latest project.

All the systems performed as expected.

"This is a major moment, not just for ZeroAvia, but for the aviation industry as a whole, as it shows that true zero-emission commercial flight is only a few years away. The first flight of our 19-seat aircraft shows just how scalable our technology is and highlights the rapid progress of zero-emission propulsion," Val Miftakhov, founder and CEO of ZeroAvia, said in a statement.

Secretary of State for Business, Grant Shapps, said: "Today's flight is a hugely exciting vision of the future – guilt-free flying and a big step forward for zero-emission air travel. It also demonstrates how government funding for projects like these is translating into net zero growth."