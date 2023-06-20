A startup has unveiled a hydrogen-powered supersonic plane at the Paris Air Show

A startup has unveiled a hydrogen-powered supersonic plane at the Paris Air ShowIts supersonic flight campaigns are scheduled to begin next year.Ameya Paleja| Jun 20, 2023 08:53 AM ESTCreated: Jun 20, 2023 08:53 AM ESTinnovationThe Destinus 3 demonstrator planeDestinus Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.European aerospace startup Destinus unveiled its third demonstrator plane, Destinus 3, at the Paris Air Show. The startup is working to build commercial hypersonic passenger aircraft fueled only by hydrogen.We still do not know whether the future of aviation might be electric or powered by alternative fuels. Still, it will be supersonic Long after Concorde ceased operations, the dream of supersonic flight for passenger travel is alive once again, hoping to make the world a smaller place. European startup Destinus has set its sights on a 2030 launch of a hydrogen-powered aircraft that will fly passengers between Frankfurt and Shanghai in just under three hours, saving eight hours when flying on a conventional plane. The most interesting part about Destinus plans is that hydrogen as a fuel completely negates doubts about travel emissions. See Also Related Concorde: The Real Reason Why the Supersonic Passenger Jet Failed NEOM Airlines to debut in 2024, feature 'supersonic' flight by 2026 Boom's supersonic aircraft will fly at 1,300 mph with a Concorde-like look Hydrogen-powered flightDestinus has chosen hydrogen as a fuel since its calorific value is three times that of kerosene used in aircraft today. Moreover, the fuel also has exceptional cooling capabilities making it an ideal fuel for combined-cycle engines. These engines consist of a turbojet capable of generating subsonic and supersonic speeds, and Destinus has also designed an afterburner that can provide additional thrust when required. Destinus plans to launch its first fully hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft between 2030 and 2032. Dubbed Destinus S, the aircraft is planned to ferry 25 passengers and is designed, with a proposed cruise speed of Mach 5, will be able to go faster than Concorde flights managed. About a decade later, the company aims to introduce the Destinus L, the larger variant of its aircraft capable of carrying up to 400 passengers. This aircraft is expected to travel between global destinations at speeds of Mach 6, powered by cryogenic hydrogen that will facilitate propulsion and cooling. The work done so farSo far, Destinus has successfully demonstrated flight on its first prototype Destinus 1, a 13-feet (four-meter) vehicle also called Jungfrau. In October last year, the company demonstrated its nearly 33-feet (10 m) vehicle Eiger, a subsonic flight. Last month, Destinus successfully flight-tested its hydrogen-fueled afterburner technology, which is also being featured on the Destinus 3. "The propulsion system for Destinus 3 will incorporate a kerosene-fueled turbojet engine in conjunction with a liquid hydrogen-fueled afterburner," said Mikhail Kokorich, CEO of Destinus, in a press release. "We're also developing plans to trial a fully hydrogen-based system for both turbojet and afterburner."Apart from the hydrogen fuel, Destinus will also showcase its novel autopilot system on this demonstrator. Flight campaigns using liquid hydrogen as a fuel are on track to begin in early 2024. It also involves using an innovative feed system featuring an electric pump. During the early stages, Destinus will attempt subsonic flight and aim for supersonic flight in the latter half of 2024. When completed, Destinus 3 will be the first hydrogen-powered uncrewed aerial vehicle to reach speeds of Mach 1.3. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Stranger Earth: Six weird ways climate change is affecting our planetFirst-of-its-kind inflatable drone perches like a bird for search and rescueSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problemsFirst human ancestors arrived in Southeast Asia about 86,000 years agoDoes consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claimFor the first time ever, scientists drill into the Earth’s rocky mantleScientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustFIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technologyBritish universities helped develop Iranian 'suicide drones', report findsIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor Job Board