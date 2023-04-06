Most powerful hydrogeneration can make sailing energy self-sufficient
Electric motor technology has already transitioned from the open road to the open ocean, and new advancements in research have now opened possibilities of sustainable yachting by making the vessels self-sufficient.
Furthering such a goal, a new iteration of an electric motor featuring the most powerful hydrogeneration technology has been unveiled by Oceanvolt with its HighPower ServoProp 25. Oceanvolt is a Finnish boat electric motor manufacturer.
The upgrade to the award-winning Oceanvolt ServoProp saildrive design uses advanced levels of hydrogenation, which is the ability of electric motors to generate electricity and recharge the battery as the boat moves through the water. The regeneration mode is available for sailboats, as hydrogeneration is possible when the boat is sailing under wind power.
The new variant offers more than twice the hydrogenation power
In comparison to the earlier versions, the new ServoProp 25 offers a significant setup in the level of regeneration, rated at 2.5 times. It is made possible by altering the propeller design. A combination of the controllable pitch with the ability to rotate 360 degrees has increased propulsion and electricity generation efficiency.
HighPower ServoProp 25 can now generate 5kW of power at a speed of 10 knots, making it much more powerful in comparison to ServoProp 15 kW motor at the same speed. The company has expressed optimism that future updates will increase the yield and efficiency of hydrogeneration.
A display in the cockpit acts as a control panel for altering the modes of regeneration. Information like power generated, RPM, and time left for the batteries to top-up will be displayed.
A lightweight and highly flexible design for functionality and efficiency
The design of the HighPower ServoProp 25 unit is space-efficient and "highly integrated as the motor controller, propeller blade control, and complete liquid cooling system are built into the unit," said a press release.
According to the team, due to its compact dimension, there is no need for additional seawater inlets or outlets, reducing overall risk, drag, and failure points. Furthermore, a lack of exhaust and fuel systems makes the job of planning and installing the motor straightforward.
Another notable advantage of electric-propulsion technology is that the unit can also be installed with the propeller facing forwards or backward. A propeller facing forwards increases the efficiency of both hydrogeneration and also propulsion. "Traditionally, saildrives are mounted with the propeller facing backward to allow for folding propellers and interior space management with large diesel engines. This, however, reduces the efficiency of the system."
The company aims to fulfill deliveries of HighPower ServoProp 25 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The motor is suitable as a propulsion motor for boats up to 70 ft in length and weighing up to 25 tons.