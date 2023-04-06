Most powerful hydrogeneration can make sailing energy self-sufficient

Oceanvolt HighPower ServoProp 25 Oceanvolt

The upgrade to the award-winning Oceanvolt ServoProp saildrive design uses advanced levels of hydrogenation, which is the ability of electric motors to generate electricity and recharge the battery as the boat moves through the water. The regeneration mode is available for sailboats, as hydrogeneration is possible when the boat is sailing under wind power.

The new variant offers more than twice the hydrogenation power

In comparison to the earlier versions, the new ServoProp 25 offers a significant setup in the level of regeneration, rated at 2.5 times. It is made possible by altering the propeller design. A combination of the controllable pitch with the ability to rotate 360 degrees has increased propulsion and electricity generation efficiency.

HighPower ServoProp 25 can now generate 5kW of power at a speed of 10 knots, making it much more powerful in comparison to ServoProp 15 kW motor at the same speed. The company has expressed optimism that future updates will increase the yield and efficiency of hydrogeneration.

A display in the cockpit acts as a control panel for altering the modes of regeneration. Information like power generated, RPM, and time left for the batteries to top-up will be displayed.

A lightweight and highly flexible design for functionality and efficiency

The design of the HighPower ServoProp 25 unit is space-efficient and "highly integrated as the motor controller, propeller blade control, and complete liquid cooling system are built into the unit," said a press release.