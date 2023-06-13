New hyperrealistic game takes you racing on other planets

Australian indie developer Exbleative, the studio behind Exo One, has released yet another exciting adventure game: Exo Rally Championship.

In this version of the game, players won’t be flying a UFO-inspired craft. They will get behind the wheel of an advanced RCS thruster-enhanced rover in a bold and exciting attempt to win “the galaxy’s most dangerous off-road racing event.”

“After making Exo One, I really wanted to explore traversal on other worlds from a totally different angle. Exoplanetary rally brings together all the elements of an exoplanet and challenges you to face them head-on - its gravity, terrain, weather, atmosphere, and endless hazards. Every aspect of the planet is materially affecting your rover and your time, pushing you dangerously close to the limit,” said Jay Weston, creator of Exo Rally.