Russia sends hypersonic missiles on frigate sailing to Atlantic and Indian Oceans

The new Russian claim of having deployed these missiles on a warship further strengthens their case and could be aimed at increasing tensions with the Western world that has continued to support Ukraine throughout Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

New Russian frigate

Amidst the news of the hypersonic missile deployment, Russia has also managed to take another step forward as it looks to replace its aging fleet of destroyers built during the Soviet era. Admiral Gorshkov is the first ship in the series of new frigates that Russia plans to deploy at sea.

The 427 feet (130 m) long ship has a displacement of 4,550 tons and is powered by a Combined Diesel And Gas (CODAG) propulsion system that can deliver up to 65,400 shp. The ship has a top speed of 29.5 knots (34 miles an hour) and an endurance of 30 days with a crew of 210.

Soon after its commissioning in 2018, the frigate completed a journey of oceans of the world and covered a distance of 35,000 miles.

With abilities to fire torpedoes, anti-ship, and anti-submarine missiles, the frigate has been given a shot in the arm by equipping it with the Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, which, according to President Vladimir Putin "has no analogues."

Tsirkon hypersonic missiles

Russia has previously extensively tested the Tsirkon hypersonic missiles on Admiral Gorshkov and also a submarine and then inducted them last fall. The missiles are capable of not only hitting naval targets but also ground-based ones.