In a first, a breakthrough by Chinese scientists puts hypersonic weapons on aircraft carriers

The technology, unavailable in other countries, would serve "a large number of airborne missile equipment that is distributed widely in inland military bases, coastal airports, and aircraft carriers in the far sea," the team said.

In a paper published in the domestic peer-reviewed journal Aero Weaponry on October 1, the researchers write that China's air-launched hypersonic weapons, which remain unrevealed, are similar to Russia's Kinzhal missile, which can reach ten times the speed of sound over a range of 621 miles (1,000km).

This speed could increase the combat range of China’s carrier fleet to more than 2,500km with "ultra-fast air strikes that could penetrate most air defense systems".

China marks a first in hypersonic technology being used on an aircraft carrier

Hypersonic weapons are more difficult to maintain or repair than traditional missiles, especially at sea. In fact, to date, there are no reports of hypersonic technology being used on an aircraft carrier.

According to Xiao and his colleagues, their innovative technique for the speedy repair and service of hypersonic weapons had passed stringent field tests conducted by the military in an aircraft carrier environment, and other challenging combat settings reported SCMP.