A new experimental hypersonic cruise vehicle will be developed and tested for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) by as early as next summer, C4ISRNET reports.

The program forms part of the Pentagon's push for sourcing non-traditional and commercial options for future military equipment. To this end, one Australian company, Hypersonix, has been awarded a contract under the Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities, or HyCAT, program.

The company's DART AE demonstration platform will be coupled with a launch provider to demonstrate its capabilities in supporting the testing requirements of the Defense Department. The Dart AE is a "three-meter-long, single-use, high-temperature alloy, hydrogen-fuelled, scramjet technology demonstrator," according to the company's website. The vehicle is hydrogen-powered and is heavily reliant on 3D printing to build its airframe.