Hyundai Motor Group announces development of lunar exploration rover

Hyundai Motor Group, a leading South Korean automotive manufacturer, has announced its entry into the space exploration industry. On April 20, 2023, the company unveiled plans to build a lunar exploration rover development model, in collaboration with several Korean research institutions in the aerospace sector.

The ambitious project aims to create a versatile mobility platform capable of handling various payloads, with cutting-edge autonomous driving technology, solar charging, thermal management, and radiation shielding features. The rover is designed to carry various pieces of equipment on top of it, with a maximum weight of 70 kg.

The group aims to create a rover with launch capability in 2027, after the development model is completed and tested in an environment similar to the Moon's surface. The rover will carry out various scientific missions in the south pole area of the moon, to explore the lunar surface for resources and support human exploration.

Yong Wha Kim of Hyundai Motor and Kia, said, "The creation of the lunar exploration mobility development model reflects our goal and our ambition to achieve tangible results in the face of significant challenges. With the rover's development, we are moving beyond land, sea, and air mobility to expand into space mobility."