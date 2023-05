What exactly is quantum-safe technology? And why is it important? To understand this, we need to take a step back and look at what quantum computing is. Unlike classical computers, which store and process information using binary digits or bits, quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows quantum computers to perform certain tasks, such as factoring large numbers, much faster than classical computers.

However, this also means that some of the cryptographic algorithms that are currently used to secure data, such as RSA and ECC, could be broken by quantum computers. This is where quantum-safe technology comes in. It is a set of cryptographic algorithms that are resistant to attacks by quantum computers. It ensures that data remains secure in a post-quantum world.