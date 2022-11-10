IBM announces the world's fastest quantum computer with 433 qubits

According to the release, the Osprey processor can run complex quantum computations way beyond the computational capability of any other classical computer. "For reference, the number of classical bits that would be necessary to represent a state on the IBM Osprey processor far exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe," the statement said.

The company highlighted that it was on track to deliver Condor, the world's first universal quantum computer with more than 1,000 qubits, in 2023.

Dario Gil, Jay Gambetta and Jerry Chow holding the new 433 qubit ‘IBM Osprey’ processor. IBM

Osprey contains a multi-wiring system and a new gen of control electronics

The company developed its first quantum computer on the cloud in 2016. The device had five quantum bits - all of which were superconducting circuits. It debuted the 27-qubit Falcon in 2019, the 65-qubit Hummingbird in 2020, and the 127-qubit Eagle in 2021.

IEEE Spectrum reported that both Eagle and Osprey have separated wires and other components required for readout and control. According to the publication, this multi-level wiring helps the processor to incorporate fragile qubits from disruption.

"We probably didn't need all that technology to deploy a 100-qubit device, but doing all that helped set up Osprey and Condor," Oliver Dial, IBM Quantum's chief hardware architect, told IEEE Spectrum. "We now have the technology in hand to go way beyond 100 qubits."