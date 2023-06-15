IBM's Eagle quantum computer just beat a supercomputer at complex math

IBM's Eagle quantum computer has outperformed a conventional supercomputer when solving complex mathematical calculations. This is also the first demonstration of a quantum computer providing accurate results at a scale of 100+ qubits, a company press release said.

Qubits, short for quantum bits, are analogs of a bit in quantum computing. Both are the primary or smallest units of information. However, unlike bits that can exist in two states, 0 or 1, a qubit can represent either of the states or in a superposition where it exists in any proportion of the two states.

Scientists have been working on using superposition to compute large amounts of information in a fraction of the time it would take on a supercomputer. However, since the superposition can be disturbed by even the slightest interference from the outside environment, quantum computers are error-prone.