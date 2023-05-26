IBM's quantum leap: A 100,000-Qubit supercomputer on the horizon

In a remarkable display of scientific ambition, IBM has set its sights on constructing a colossal quantum computer comprising a staggering 100,000 qubits. By partnering with the University of Tokyo and the University of Chicago in a $100 million initiative, IBM seeks to propel quantum computing into a new era of unprecedented possibilities.

At the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, the company unveiled its audacious plan, aiming to transform the field of computing and enable groundbreaking advancements in various domains.

While IBM currently holds the record for the largest quantum computing system with a 433-qubit processor, the forthcoming 100,000-qubit machine represents a paradigm shift in quantum capabilities.