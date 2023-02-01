AI-powered investment fund beats the market by almost 100%

At a time, when the capabilities of ChatGPT, OpenAI's conversational chatbot are all over the media, it is difficult to find what the AI simply cannot do. However, the ingenuity of humans shone through one more time as somebody asked the chatbot for stock market advice.

ChatGPT responded that the stock market was too hard to predict and that it did not have access to live stock data. However, ETF Managers Group, in partnership with a fintech firm Equbot has been using AI to pick holdings in the $102 million AI-powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) since 2017. The fund has doubled the returns on the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) this year.

How does the AI-powered ETF work?

The AIEQ has 114 securities in its portfolio and taps into the processing power of the Watson supercomputer built by IBM to decide which securities to hold and which to replace.

Instead of simply relying on standard market data as available from the likes of Bloomberg or S&P, AIEQ also looks through unstructured data such as earnings calls, keyword data, and tweets, Chris Natividad, Chief Investment Officer at Equbot told ETF.com

While the VTI was up 6.7 percent up to Jan 27 this year, AIEQ was up 13.5 percent in the same period.

Just the beginning

This might sound like good news for a lot of investors who would want to leave the hassle of managing their portfolio to a bot and enjoy the riches it generates. However, the positive news from the bot has come after a long wait of nearly six years.