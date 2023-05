Northrop Grumman has announced that its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) has been cleared for frontline use by the United States Army. Officially termed "operational capability," ICBSs will now wing their way to U.S. Army units to help support the full development of the technology.

"Through numerous successful developments, operational tests, and demonstrations, IBCS has proven its capability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons, demonstrating the Army’s contribution to Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities," reports Northrop Grumman.

ICBS, in case you are none the wiser, is a computerized system that helps the U.S. Army manage its defenses against air and missile threats. It combines information from sensors like radar and decides the best way to respond to potential threats. With it, the Army can make faster and better decisions to protect itself using a single system instead of multiple older ones. The IBCS is also designed to work with new technologies quickly, making it more adaptable and efficient for the future.