Major 'ignition' breakthrough brings us years closer to commercial nuclear fusion plants

It's a momentous milestone that paves the way for practically limitless clean energy production from nuclear fusion, which is often referred to as the "holy grail" of energy production. But when will we see nuclear fusion actually power our homes and cities? It's complicated.

Nuclear fusion breakthrough a "fundamental first step"

During the breakthrough fusion experiment, the scientists used a 192-beam laser at the $3.5 billion NIF facility to heat and compress hydrogen inside a capsule to higher temperatures than the Sun. This caused the capsule to implode and hydrogen atoms to slam and fuse together. The result was net energy production — or fusion ignition — as 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy were delivered to the target, and 3.15 MJ were produced.

There's a catch, though. As the BBC points out, the energy produced — enough to boil two to three kettles — was more than the energy beamed into the hydrogen capsule by the lasers but less than the actual energy required to power those lasers. While fusion ignition is a major breakthrough, a long road still lies ahead before we see any functioning commercial fusion power plants. That's because the scientific community still has a lot of work to do to scale and hone the technology demonstrated in LLNL's experiment.