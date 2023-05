Meta has introduced a new open-sourced AI tool called ImageBind, which combines six kinds of data, namely images, text, audio, depth, thermal, and IMU data, to create multisensory content.

Thermal and IMU mean that the model works by calculating motion and position as well.

The goal of the research team was to create a single joint embedding space for multiple streams of data using images to bind them together. However, it does not need datasets where all modalities co-occur with each other.

AI learning across six modalities. Meta

The company hasn’t discontinued its strategy of keeping its technology open-source. It had developed in February a "state-of-the-art" AI large language model called LLaMA, which was also open-source.