Humans will achieve immortality in 7 years, says futurist

And now we’re learning that humans might be able to achieve immortality by the year 2030. Let’s take a moment for that to sink in.

In 7 years, humans might be able to live indefinitely, predicts Ray Kurzweil, a futurist with a track record of accurate predictions. He believes that with the technological advances and expansions, we’re witnessing today in genetics, robotics, and nanotechnology; we’ll soon have nanobots running through our veins.

Nanobots are tiny robots, 50-100 nm wide, which carry out tasks in clinical medicine. They are used in research as DNA probes, cell imaging materials, and cell-specific delivery vehicles.

Kurzweil thinks that nanobots are the future of medicine. They will be able to repair our bodies at a cellular level, making us immune to diseases and aging, and eventually death. He also believes humans can upload their consciousness into digital form, achieving immortality.

In an interview with PBS News in 2016, Kurzweil said, “We’ve been expanding our life expectancy for thousands of years. It was 19 1,000 years ago. It was 37 in 1,800. We’re going to get to a point 10-15 years from now (by 2025 or 2030) where we’re adding more time than is going by to our remaining life expectancy. People say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to live past 90’. But, you know, I talked to 90-year-olds and they definitely want to live to 91 and then, to a 100.”