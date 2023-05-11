Breakthrough in cellular agriculture, a game changer for cultured meat industry
Researchers at Tufts University developed immortalized bovine muscle stem cells for cellular agriculture, potentially overcoming scaling challenges for meat production.
| May 11, 2023 07:30 AM EST
Bovine stem cells, which have been immortalized and differentiated to express muscle proteins, are shown here (blue = nuclei; magenta = myogenin; green = myosin). The scale is approximately 1 mm.