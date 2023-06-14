In a world first, astronomers detect phosphate in an alien ocean

Astronomers detected phosphate on Saturn's moon Enceladus, marking the first time the chemical compound has ever been detected in an ocean not on Earth.

The findings, published today, June 14, in a new paper in the journal Nature, were made after scientists poured over archive data from Cassini's Cosmic Dust Analyzer, captured before the Cassini probe crashed into Saturn on September 15, 2017.

This is a key discovery as phosphates are one of the main constituents of chromosomes, the carriers of genetic information in which DNA is found. It suggests we may be a step closer to finding alien life in one of the alien ocean worlds orbiting our Sun.