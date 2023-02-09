Danish firm to incorporate AI into its blade maintenance robot

The Denmark-based company, founded in 2016, is one of the pioneers in robotic wind turbine blade repair and maintenance solutions. “Feedback from customers so far confirms our calculations that after six months, the investment in the robot repair service has paid off,” Martin Huus Bjerge, CEO of Rope Robotics, said in a press release.

Rain erosion damage is detrimental to the aerodynamic performance of the blade and can even lead to blade failure. Rope Robotics offers quick, cost-effective, and efficient repairs to restore turbine power output.

"Efficient leading-edge repair contributes to life extension of one of the most expensive components on a wind turbine accounting for some 25 to 30 percent of the build cost."

A three-stage repair process

According to the firm, the 150-kg robot attached to ropes is hoisted some 100 meters from the ground onto the damaged blade, which has been fixed in a vertical position.

"A vacuum system allows the robot to attach itself firmly while motors enable movement across the blade. Using its onboard high-resolution camera and laser scanner, the robot inspects the surface, sending images to the remote operator, who diagnoses the damage and initiates the repair process in real-time."