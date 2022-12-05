Incredible Orion footage shows what astronauts will experience during NASA's Artemis II mission

Lockheed Martin, the company that built the Orion spacecraft, shared the launch footage on its Twitter page, allowing viewers to imagine what it will be like for astronauts aboard NASA's crewed Artemis II mission.

Dramatic Orion spacecraft footage

The footage, viewable in the embedded Lockheed Martin tweet below, shows the successful launch of Orion atop SLS on November 16. Artemis I is a test mission currently on its way back from flying around the moon.

The launch put NASA's most powerful rocket to date, SLS, through its paces and is also stress-testing the crew capsule, Orion, that will eventually help to take humans back to the moon for the space agency's upcoming crew missions. The mannequin astronaut seen in the footage is also collecting data that will help to determine the effects of space travel, including radiation exposure, aboard Orion.

Artemis II is currently scheduled to take place in 2024. That mission will send humans on the same trajectory as Artemis I, meaning it will go on a trip around the moon and back.

Artemis III, currently slated for 2025, will finally send humans back to the moon's surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. That mission will launch aboard SLS, though astronauts will utilize Orion to rendezvous with a currently in-development modified SpaceX Starship rocket that will serve as a lunar lander.

What is NASA's SLS Launch Abort System?

NASA's SLS Launch Abort System generates more than 40,000 pounds of thrust. According to NASA, that is enough to lift 26 elephants off the ground. The system was designed to rapidly launch astronauts away from SLS in case of an emergency.