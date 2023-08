India is not only aiming for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3 but also for the Sun with Aditya-L1, the country’s first space-based solar observatory.

The new spacecraft will study the Sun’s various layers and phenomena. It's the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun and will be ready for launch August-end or September.

Aditya-L1 was assembled and integrated at Bengaluru’s U.R. Rao Satellite Centre and transported to Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre on August 14, 2023.

First space-based solar observatory

It will be launched by a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the same rocket that carried Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter Mission into space.