An Indian Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" fighter has successfully tested an ASTRA indigenous Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa, Indian Express reports. Both domestically-built, the ASTRA missile launched at 20,000 feet (6,096 meters), and all other mission test objectives were met. The missile, developed by Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), is designed to engage and destroy highly maneuverable supersonic aerial targets.

Home-grown missile

The missile can fly up to Mach 4.5 and has a range of 62 miles (100 kilometers), hence "beyond visual range." Before this test, initial experiments on the armament were carried out using an imported Russian Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter plane. To date, the Indian Air Force has an order for roughly 250 ASTRA-1 missiles, the Defense Post reports.