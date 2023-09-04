India is preparing its crew capsule for human spaceflight

India's space program is riding high on the back of the first-ever successful soft landing on the lunar south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is progressing on the testing campaign for its Gaganyaan mission, which would be the first to launch astronauts to low Earth orbit from India.

In a press statement, ISRO announced that it had performed drogue parachute deployment tests at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.

India prepares for human spaceflight

The tests took place between August 8 and August 10, according to ISRO's statement. The space agency also shared some footage from the test campaign, showing the successful deployment of one of the parachutes while traveling at high speed on a rocket-powered sled along a rail track.