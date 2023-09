Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) are poised to create history again as they look to revive the lander and rover sent to the Moon after a long lunar night, the Hindustan Times reported.

On August 23, India became the first nation in the world to successfully land a spacecraft in the southern polar region of the Moon. The mission dubbed Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lunar lander called Vikram and a rover Pragyan, which was also successfully rolled out a few hours after the historic landing.

Both the instruments performed satisfactorily on this mission, collecting essential data about the southern polar region. A previous Indian orbiter mission in 2008 had detected the presence of water ice, sparking a race between nations to set up a human base on the natural satellite.