An Indian startup is claiming that it replaced 90 percent of its support staff with an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot called Lina.

In what many are calling a ‘heartless’ and 'insensitive' move, the CEO of the company Dukaan took to Twitter to make the announcement.

We had to layoff 90% of our support team because of this AI chatbot.



Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely.



The results?



Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT!

Resolution time went from 2h 13m to 3m 12s

Customer support costs reduced by ~85%



Here's how's we did it 🧵 — Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) July 10, 2023

Suumit Shah said that after the integration of the AI, the response time of their customer support service went down from one minute and 44 seconds to zero seconds. And the time taken to resolve a query went down from two hours and 13 minutes to three minutes and 12 seconds.

Shah further said that because of the current state of the economy and the failure of the company’s human customer support to understand the intricate complexities of their business model, the move was “Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely,” he wrote.