India’s first-ever solar mission, Aditya-L1, successfully lifted off from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR in Sriharikota on September 2, 2023. The mission aims to study the Sun and its influence on the space environment around the Earth and other planets.

Liftoff on PSLV-C57 rocket

The launch vehicle, a PSLV-C57 rocket will carry spacecraft into a low Earth orbit. The spacecraft will then use its onboard propulsion system to gradually raise its orbit and reach the Lagrangian point 1 (L1), situated roughly 1.5 million km from Earth. This unique vantage point will allow continuous observation of the Sun, free from obstructions like eclipses.

The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads, designed to study various layers of the Sun—ranging from its photosphere to the outer corona. Among the instruments are the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), which will study the solar corona and dynamics of Coronal Mass Ejections, and the Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), designed to capture images in the Ultra-Violet spectrum.