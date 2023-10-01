India’s Aditya L1 mission crosses a major milestone

India’s first solar mission, Aditya L1, has crossed a major milestone in its journey to explore the mysteries of the Sun. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that the spacecraft has exited the Earth’s sphere of influence, which is the region where the Earth’s gravity dominates over other celestial bodies. This is only the second time that ISRO has achieved this feat, the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.

New milestone

Aditya L1, which was launched on September 2 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, has traveled about 0.92 million kilometers since it left the Earth’s orbit on September 19. It still has about 100 days to go before it reaches its destination, which is a special point in space called the Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1). This point is located at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth in the direction of the Sun, and it offers a stable and uninterrupted view of the solar disc.