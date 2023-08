With Russia's first lunar lander mission in almost 50 years having crashed on the Moon, India is on course to make history with its Chandrayaan-3 lander.

Prior to its crash landing, Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft was expected to just beat India's Chandrayaan-3 to become the world's first lander to perform a soft landing on the lunar south pole.

Now, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has moved Chandrayaan-3 into a prelanding orbit and it is getting ready for its historic soft landing attempt — not only could it become the first nation to land on the lunar south pole, but it could also become the fourth nation to ever perform a soft landing on the Moon.