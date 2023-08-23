India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on lunar south pole

The Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander has successfully touched down on the lunar south pole, making India the first nation to land a spacecraft on the rocky region of the Moon.

The soft landing occurred at 18:03 IST (08:33 ET). It also means India is the fourth nation to ever land on the lunar surface, after the former Soviet Union, the US, and China.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) designed Chandrayaan-3 to search for vast deposits of ice water on the lunar surface, which could one day be utilized to make sustainable human habitats on the Moon.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission makes history

The world's leading space agencies, including NASA, Roscosmos, and China's space administration, have set their sights on the lunar south pole as scientists believe there are large amounts of water ice hidden beneath lunar soil and inside shadowed craters in the region.