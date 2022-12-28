India's first human space flight, 'Gaganyaan' scheduled for 2024

India's space program is still in its early stages but has been making global headlines in recent years after ISRO's launch vehicle launched a record-breaking 104 satellites in one go a few years ago. More recently, a private space tech company test-fired the world's first 3D-printed rocket engine, which has a turnaround of just four days.

The next phase of the country's space story includes human space flight, which was announced in 2018 and expected to be launched this year, coinciding with the 75th year of Indian independence. However, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works delaying the project by two years.

How will human spaceflight be achieved?

According to ISRO's webpage, the human spaceflight dubbed the 'H1 mission' will be powered by the LVM3 rocket, one of the space agency's most reliable and well-proven launchers. The rocket has been reconfigured to meet human rating requirements and is now known as Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3).

The reconfigured rocket consists of a crew escape system (CES) which is powered by quick-acting high-burn rate solid motors to enable the crew to be taken to a safe distance in case of an emergency during launch or ascent.