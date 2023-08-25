India's moon mission is a low-cost success story, here's why

India successfully performed a soft touchdown near the lunar south pole on Wednesday, August 23, for its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

By doing so, it made history by becoming the first nation to land on that region of the lunar surface as well as the fourth country to ever land on the Moon.

The lunar south pole is known for its tricky terrain, making the fact that India performed its very first landing there all the more impressive.

What's more, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved the impressive milestone on a relatively low budget of 6 billion rupees ($75 million). As some commenters have pointed out online, that is significantly less than the budget for the sci-fi blockbuster movie 'Interstellar'.