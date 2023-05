The fragility of current drone designs makes them susceptible to damage, thus limiting their use in search and rescue missions.

A robotics team has designed and tested a first-of-its-kind 'soft' quadrotor drone and grasper for collision resilience.

The work could also boost drone efficacy in forest fire monitoring, military reconnaissance, and even planetary exploration.

After catastrophic events, such as the 7.8 magnitude earthquakes that shocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, search and rescue efforts are in a race against time.

It is crucial for emergency response teams to promptly locate any gaps or openings in the debris of a building where survivors could potentially be trapped and to do so before potential hazards such as natural gas leaks, mains water flooding, or unstable concrete slabs further endanger survivors.

High-tech tools such as thermal imaging equipment and sensitive listening devices can be employed to detect signs of life. Small aerial drones can also be deployed to explore inaccessible areas. Still, the fragility of current designs makes them susceptible to damage, thus limiting their use.