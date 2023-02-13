A new inflatable moon habitat design could house up to 32 astronauts

Austrian company PneumoCell developed an inflatable habitat concept that could fly to the moon with NASA Artemis astronauts.

The habitat, called PneumoPlanet, could house up to 32 astronauts and contain 16 greenhouses that would allow them to grow food in the harsh lunar environment.

New habitat design could provide permanent lunar residence

NASA recently named its potential landing sites near the moon's south pole for its upcoming crewed Artemis III mission. The U.S., Russia, and China all have their eye set on the lunar south pole due to the fact that it's an ideal location for mining ice that would be used for water and oxygen.