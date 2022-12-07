NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter just flew higher than ever before

Now, the Mars helicopter has achieved flight no. 35, and it has set a new altitude record in the process, reaching a height of 14 meters (46 feet) above the red planet's surface, NASA announced on Twitter.

Another record-breaking NASA Ingenuity flight

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter performed its latest record-breaking flight on Saturday, December 3, beating its previous altitude record of 12 meters (39 feet). Ingenuity's 35th flight lasted a total of 52 seconds.

"An all-time high for the Mars helicopter! Ingenuity completed Flight 35 over the weekend and set a new max altitude record, hitting 46 ft (14 meters) above the Martian surface," NASA wrote on Twitter.

NASA performed Ingenuity's 35th flight to reposition the helicopter to a new location 15 meters (50 feet) from where it was last positioned. The space agency did this so Ingenuity could stay in touch with the Perseverance rover, which has been investigating an ancient river delta on Mars for remnants of microbial life.

NASA designed Ingenuity to show that controlled flight was possible in the thin atmosphere of the red planet and to determine whether future missions could use drone-like aircraft to explore the cosmos. The Ingenuity mission has far exceeded those original goals. It has also served as an aerial scout for the Perseverance team, helping them determine the optimal route for their Mars rover.