In collaborative work, a team of scientists has designed a novel capsule to simulate a hunger-regulating hormone.

Ghrelin is a stomach hormone that regulates our appetite, including feelings of hunger, nausea, and fullness. This innovative ingestible capsule can alter the functioning of this hormone, paving the way for the treatment of a variety of gastrointestinal diseases.

Called FLASH, this new “ingestible electroceutical capsule” was created by scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and New York University in Abu Dhabi.

“An ingestible pill that contains electronics instead of chemicals or drugs is very promising. It provides a way to deliver targeted electrical pulses to specific cells in the gut in a way that can regulate levels of neural hormones in the body,” said co-first author Khalil Ramadi in a statement.

The development of this new capsule

FLASH is an acronym for electronic fluid-wicking capsule for active stimulation and hormone modulation. The water-wicking skin of the thorny devil lizard inspired the design of this capsule. It is a non-invasive and safe therapy that delivers treatment directly to the stomach tissues.

This capsule was designed in this study to work on "neuromodulation of the gut-brain axis, the signaling pathway between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system." Simply put, the gut-brain axis is important for the regulation of physiological functions such as feeding and emotional behavior.