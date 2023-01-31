Inner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planet
Geothermal energy, the heat that exists deep within the Earth's core, is becoming the new vision for humans to quench their ever-increasing thirst for energy.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, only 0.1 percent of the Earth's heat content would be enough to meet all of humanity's energy needs for two million years.
Geothermal energy is notorious for the high costs of installation. A woman-led energy company is working to change these notions and reduce energy bills.