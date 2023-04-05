The New 'inside out' Wankel engine packs a punch despite its size

Its development, and planned commercialization, have been boosted by a recent $9 million U.S. Army contract.

Felix Wankel, a German engineer, came up with the Wankel engine in the 1950s. In a Wankel engine, fuel and air are compressed using a rotor that spins around a central driveshaft inside an oval-shaped chamber.

This is different from traditional piston engines, which obviously use pistons. Three curved sides on the rotor serve as pistons and compress the air and fuel as it rotates inside the chamber. They were renowned for their small size, smooth operation, and high power-to-weight ratio. Still, they used a lot of gas and caused a lot of pollution, which caused them to lose popularity. The XTS-210, however, has been built to solve some of the critical issues with the Wankel engine by turning it inside out.

"[The XTS-200] has a long, skinny, moving combustion chamber, we have a stationary combustion chamber that's nice and round. You can drive it to high compression just by making the chamber smaller. And because it's stationary, we can directly inject fuel where the Wankel could not. So those are the two key advantages of the diesel: high compression ratio and direct injection," LiquidPiston co-founder and CEO Alec Schkolnik explained.

"And then there's our apex seals, they're like our piston rings. In the Wankel engine, they're inside the rotor, again. They move at a high speed, and bounce around, they're very hard to lubricate. In our case, they're stationary, they don't bounce around, and you can lubricate them directly from the housing," Schkolnik said.