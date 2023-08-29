Inspired by spider webs, scientists harvest water from air

Inspired by spider webs and beetles, scientists have conceived of an efficient way to harvest water from thin air by capturing water vapor and turning it into liquid.

This is according to a press release by the University of Waterloo published on Monday.

Solving freshwater scarcity

The researchers now hope their invention will address the world’s freshwater scarcity problem and offer a viable alternative to water collected from rivers, lakes, groundwater, and oceans.

The research was led by University of Waterloo professor Michael Tam and his PhD students Yi Wang and Weinan Zhao. It consists of sponges or membranes with a large surface area that continually capture moisture from their natural environment without the use of heavy machinery or complex processes.