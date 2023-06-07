Instagram is working on an AI chatbot, leaked images reveal

Instagram is allegedly working on bringing an artificial intelligence chatbot to direct messages (DMs) for a more fun and engaging experience, according to the mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.

In his tweet, Paluzzi said that the AI chatbot would be able to answer users’ questions and give advice. The user will also be able to choose from 30 different personalities. He said that the chatbot will be something like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀



ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

According to the screenshot attached in Paluzzi’s tweet, one can make out that the chatbot can also help users write messages when conversing with someone. Another screenshot showed that with a ‘@’ prompt, one can call on the chatbot in a direct message.