ENGINEERING JOBS

Instagram is working on an AI chatbot, leaked images reveal

With its very own chatbot, Instagram will join the likes of Snapchat and Quora.
Sejal Sharma
| Jun 07, 2023 06:11 AM EST
Created: Jun 07, 2023 06:11 AM EST
innovation
Instagram app
Instagram app

stockcam/iStock 

Instagram is allegedly working on bringing an artificial intelligence chatbot to direct messages (DMs) for a more fun and engaging experience, according to the mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.

In his tweet, Paluzzi said that the AI chatbot would be able to answer users’ questions and give advice. The user will also be able to choose from 30 different personalities. He said that the chatbot will be something like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to the screenshot attached in Paluzzi’s tweet, one can make out that the chatbot can also help users write messages when conversing with someone. Another screenshot showed that with a ‘@’ prompt, one can call on the chatbot in a direct message.

Related

Paluzzi is a regular at predicting and posting upcoming features on Meta, Instagram, etc. before the companies announce them. Last year, he predicted that Instagram would allow users to respond to stories with an image or a voice message, a feature we’re yet to see on the photo-sharing platform.

Meta hasn’t announced any plans to integrate Instagram with an AI chatbot. Still, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is “creating a new top-level product group” focused on generative AI.

“We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products,” said Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

It’s not exactly surprising that Instagram would embed an AI chatbot to its interface, with other platforms like the question-and-answer website Quora introducing its very own chatbot Poe and embedding ChatGPT, which answers people’s questions.

Snapchat also introduced a customized chatbot called ‘My AI’ in February. Powered by ChatGPT, the chatbot did not get a thumbs up from its users, who called it a disruptive addition and a gatherer of personal data.

People who have their businesses on Instagram already use bots to chat with their customers. These chatbots can send welcome messages to Instagram users who may fit the profile of a business’s target audience. They can also chat with those who directly message the business account. These Instagram chatbots work around the clock and can have multiple conversations simultaneously.

“In the short term, we'll focus on building creative and expressive tools. Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways. We're exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences,” added Zuckerberg.

reachedGenerative AI is a fast-growing space. Interesting Engineering had reported earlier that ChatGPT had outperformed Instagram and TikTok by surpassing 100 million monthly active users at the end of January 2023. It reached 10 million daily users in 40 days, outpacing Instagram's initial rapid growth.

Instagram is the fourth most populous social media platform in the world, with approximately 2 billion monthly active users, as estimated by Statista.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/03/image/jpeg/MwGIp61b2PM577qboU4pfCmoiPEju8IbV9fCHbx8.jpg
Hawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ypwqr72bON/satellite.jpg
The worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndrome
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/jpeg/smTFO3AG7ESAzCi8L0kVnrUEHbVmcjiZ2KhVW0QE.jpg
Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/V0OyjqJ5GQ/untitled-1-6.jpg
This flood protection barrier reaches new heights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/26/image/jpeg/7sFzPMp4z5mMeh6u5eNlYK8PMWmgkdt1RJf2eX0L.jpg
Inner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/webp/6Co80ZJJXboUOYLXIuCvkafLsBWpH8MROKX60PUF.webp
Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floor
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/15/image/jpeg/S7A2PhLvnBijrZpmrSi9gqlRzSIHXoRNtYGGKycb.jpg
Earth's ancient 'sea'crets exposed, thanks to a geologist's 462 million-year-old find
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/15/image/jpeg/zAB3efPQNsirdoSZrY9LsKXsC8zOEeHpEFSGAifi.jpg
Digital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/03/image/jpeg/LJsTJ6HYfeZoh6Hlc4JLiP05g8ykKNa1WXClqVwX.jpg
Scientists detect the breath between atoms
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/27/image/jpeg/hUmy6fVQvimxfN8HBZ2IjrGKW1f8AVmrkTi3wPtJ.jpg
Stanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on Earth
Job Board