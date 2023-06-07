Instagram is working on an AI chatbot, leaked images reveal

Instagram is working on an AI chatbot, leaked images revealWith its very own chatbot, Instagram will join the likes of Snapchat and Quora.Sejal Sharma| Jun 07, 2023 06:11 AM ESTCreated: Jun 07, 2023 06:11 AM ESTinnovationInstagram appstockcam/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Instagram is allegedly working on bringing an artificial intelligence chatbot to direct messages (DMs) for a more fun and engaging experience, according to the mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.In his tweet, Paluzzi said that the AI chatbot would be able to answer users’ questions and give advice. The user will also be able to choose from 30 different personalities. He said that the chatbot will be something like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023According to the screenshot attached in Paluzzi’s tweet, one can make out that the chatbot can also help users write messages when conversing with someone. Another screenshot showed that with a ‘@’ prompt, one can call on the chatbot in a direct message. See Also Related Snapchat unveils 'My AI' chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT tech ChatGPT outpaces Instagram: 10 million daily users in just 40 days Meet BratGPT, the chatbot that refuses to play nice pic.twitter.com/r4VCV6oF15— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023Paluzzi is a regular at predicting and posting upcoming features on Meta, Instagram, etc. before the companies announce them. Last year, he predicted that Instagram would allow users to respond to stories with an image or a voice message, a feature we’re yet to see on the photo-sharing platform.Meta hasn’t announced any plans to integrate Instagram with an AI chatbot. Still, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is “creating a new top-level product group” focused on generative AI.“We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products,” said Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.It’s not exactly surprising that Instagram would embed an AI chatbot to its interface, with other platforms like the question-and-answer website Quora introducing its very own chatbot Poe and embedding ChatGPT, which answers people’s questions.Snapchat also introduced a customized chatbot called ‘My AI’ in February. Powered by ChatGPT, the chatbot did not get a thumbs up from its users, who called it a disruptive addition and a gatherer of personal data.People who have their businesses on Instagram already use bots to chat with their customers. These chatbots can send welcome messages to Instagram users who may fit the profile of a business’s target audience. They can also chat with those who directly message the business account. These Instagram chatbots work around the clock and can have multiple conversations simultaneously.“In the short term, we'll focus on building creative and expressive tools. Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways. We're exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences,” added Zuckerberg.reachedGenerative AI is a fast-growing space. Interesting Engineering had reported earlier that ChatGPT had outperformed Instagram and TikTok by surpassing 100 million monthly active users at the end of January 2023. 