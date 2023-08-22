Instagram to offer chronological Stories and Reels in Europe

Meta announced today that they will give an option to European users of Facebook and Instagram to view Stories and Reels only from the people they follow, ranked in chronological order, and from newest to oldest.

This basically means that users have the option of not seeing algorithm-based content on their timeline, which let’s face it can be a bit repetitive.

Users can switch off algorithm-based sorting

Meta ranks content on Instagram and Facebook using artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The content that a user sees on their timeline is based on the 22 system cards. These cards collect data and show you the most relevant content based on your previous activity. You can see the cards here.