Intel has reported that its new chip, "Sierra Forest," will have over double the efficiency for the same power consumption of other microchips. Designed as a new data center chip, Intel's new double-efficiency chip is scheduled for release sometime in 2024, Reuters report. This forms part of the industry's push to lower electrical consumption and make them more economical and environmentally friendly.

Double efficiency; same power

Unveiled during a semiconductor technology conference at Stanford University in Silicon Valley, Intel revealed that its upcoming "Sierra Forest" chip will provide 240% better performance per watt than its current generation of data center chips. This could prove a game-changer as data centers that power the internet and online services use significant amounts of electricity, and technology firms are under increasing pressure to reduce energy consumption.