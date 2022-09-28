Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications

They are introducing these groundbreaking technologies at the Intel Labs, Intel Innovations 2022 press release and event Wednesday. The event will showcase a Quantum Software Development Kit (SDK) and the Loihi Neuromorphic Research Chip and attendant boards and modules.

The Quantum SDK

Anne Matsuura has undertaken a different kind of computer, with a different kind of software. Quantum Computers use qubits, instead of binary, on-off switches called bits we use in digital computers. The Quantum computer sees in simultaneous actions, whereas digital computers see only two variables. For example, a digital computer sees a coin as either heads or tails, one or the other, while a quantum computer sees both heads and tails at the same time, much like we would.

For this type of computer to work there needs to specialized software. Since there are relatively few quantum computers, the quantum SDK is designed as a platform to be simulated on a digital computer. The SDK uses a quantum runtime environment optimized for executing hybrid quantum-classical algorithms. That would mean that quantum simultaneous computing can be simulated in real-time for algorithms for something like financial modeling.