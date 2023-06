At Apple's biggest event of the year, the company's Worldwide Developers Conference(WWDC 2023), it did more than announce its most anticipated product - the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro. The Cupertino-based company unveiled multiple new computers that were not powered by Intel like its predecessors but by the next generation of Apple silicon - the M2 chip.

Before Apple launched its M-series of processors and announced the transition to its chips in 2020, Intel was Apple's sole supplier. The American chipmaker is now facing the heat after Apple announced the completion of the transition.

Apple already uses its self-designed chips in its popular iPhones. The move to incorporate them into computers is expected to bring more efficiency into Apple's Mac lineup, increasing their efficiency under heavy workloads while also extracting more juice from the batteries, a report from Bloomberg said.