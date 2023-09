Intel, the PC silicon giant, has recently made a significant announcement that's set to revolutionize its mobile processor line. On Tuesday, at the Intel Innovation event, the company unveiled its highly anticipated Meteor Lake processors, now known as Core Ultra chips. This is after Intel decided to do away with the Core “i” designation in June 2023. It is slated for release on December 14, and laptops coming out in the first quarter of 2024 should start adopting the new chips. While this news is undoubtedly exciting for tech enthusiasts, it also raises important questions for consumers: Will Intel-powered Windows laptops finally be able to take on Apple's sleek and efficient MacBooks? The answer lies in the intricacies of Intel’s Meteor Lake and its three forthcoming successors.