Intel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor

U.S. chipmaker Intel has some big news to share with the technology world. Its 12-qubit quantum processor is now ready to be shipped to customers, much before its competitors can. The quantum processor is being sent to a few research laboratories in the U.S., Ars Technica reported.

Intel has been facing the heat for the past few months as companies have either preferred Nvidia for artificial intelligence (AI) needs or chosen to go with their homegrown chip designs for their upcoming products.

Pressure has also been building after competitors like IBM are pushing the limits on quantum computing. Earlier this week, Interesting Engineering reported how IBM's quantum computer beat a supercomputer at complex math. Amidst all this, Intel has been struggling to assert its prominence, and the news of its quantum processor could provide the company with a much-needed boost.