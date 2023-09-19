Intel's glass substrate promises 1T transistors by 2030

In what is being seen as a shift from silicon, Intel announced Monday their progress in commercializing glass substrates toward the end of the decade. The company said that glass substrates are an improvement in design, allowing more transistors to be connected in a package and will help overcome the limitations of organic materials.

Intel says its new glass substrate will help the company create more powerful processors with better production yields.

Meet the substrate of the future. 🔮​

Glass offers much higher interconnect density in a substrate. Learn more about how this will advance Moore’s Law and benefit Intel foundry customers. https://t.co/XdWfgYHBtb pic.twitter.com/y23Fze3MaU — Intel News (@intelnews) September 18, 2023

As the world advances to incorporate developments in data-intensive workloads in artificial intelligence, glass substrates, in comparison to organic substrates, could offer mechanical stability and higher interconnect density to create high-performing chip packages.